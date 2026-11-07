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Being Popular On Social Media Doesn’t Guarantee Election Victory – Eniola Badmus

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus declared her support for President Bola Tinubu, saying social media popularity does not guarantee election victory.
  • During an interview with Daddy Freeze, Badmus cited tax reforms and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as initiatives she believes have benefited Nigerians.
  • Badmus said she was campaigning for Tinubu and would vote for him in the next election, predicting victory because of his grassroots support.

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has declared her support for President Bola Tinubu, saying the Nigerian leader has introduced several reforms that are already benefiting citizens.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

Badmus said some Nigerians were unwilling to acknowledge the president’s achievements, particularly when discussions about his administration came up.

She listed the government’s tax reforms and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) among the initiatives she believes have benefited Nigerians.

According to her, Tinubu has also made progress in the education sector and deserves recognition for his efforts.

The actress further disclosed that she was campaigning for the president and would vote for him in the next election.

She expressed confidence in Tinubu’s political chances, arguing that social media popularity does not necessarily translate into electoral victory.

Badmus maintained that political success is largely determined by support at the grassroots, adding that Tinubu has a strong presence among voters at that level.

She said: “Tinubu Has Done a Lot For Nigeria. Some Nigerians Don’t Like The Truth, Especially When It Concerns President Tinubu. He Has Introduced So Many Good Reforms That Nigerians Are Now Benefiting From, Including The Tax Reforms And NELFUND. Tinubu Has Done Well In The Education Sector And Should Be Applauded For That.

“That’s Why I’m Campaigning And Voting For Him, And He Will Win. Some People Think Elections Are Won On Social Media. Being Popular On Social Media Does Not Guarantee That You Will Win An Election. The Grassroots Are The Key, And Tinubu Has Them.” 

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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