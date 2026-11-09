LG Funds: Osun Workers May Not Vote Tinubu’ – Labour Warns

Labour unions in Osun State have warned that workers and pensioners may not vote for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 unless the state releases withheld local government allocations.

Naija News reports that the warning was issued on Monday by the state NLC Chairman, Dr Christopher Arapasopo, alongside the Trade Union Congress chairman, Abimbola Fasasi, and the Joint Negotiating Council chairman, Olalekan Adediran.

They spoke after assessing compliance with the ongoing three-day solidarity strike in support of local government workers.

Arapasopo said the hardship caused by the seizure of council funds had left workers with no reason to support the President.

“For now, the organised labour in Osun State cannot guarantee the support and votes of workers, pensioners, and our families for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he declared.

“We can no longer pretend that we are happy when we are suffering!” he added.

The labour leader acknowledged that Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is coordinating Tinubu’s campaign in the state, had pledged his support for the President.

He said, however, that workers would put their welfare ahead of individuals’ political choices.

Arapasopo said the unions wanted the allocations released, workers’ entitlements protected and normalcy restored to the local government system.

“NULGE did not create this crisis, neither does it desire its continuation,” he said, adding that labour was ready for dialogue anchored on justice.

The unions also pleaded with residents to bear with them over the strike.

“Our struggle is not against them but for the economic survival and the protection of workers’ and pensioners’ welfare,” Arapasopo said.