Osun LG Funds: NLC Begins Three-Day Strike Today

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its affiliates to begin a three-day strike today (Monday) over the ongoing dispute over control and release of local government funds in the state.

Naija News reports that the strike is in solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees and the elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Accord Party (A) council executives, who have yet to assume office.

The ruling Accord Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been locked in a dispute over which set of executives should control the councils.

The matter is currently before the Court of Appeal, with parties awaiting judgment.

Since 2025, the Federal Government has been releasing allocations into council accounts operated by APC-led executives, a development rejected by the state government, the PDP/Accord executives and the NLC.

On October 30, the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to release the funds to the PDP/Accord-led executives.

After the ultimatum expired on Sunday, the union directed all its affiliates in the state to down tools for three days.

In a joint statement, the NLC State Chairman, Christopher Arapasopo, and the Secretary, Victor Amusan, said the decision followed the failure of the federal and state governments to resolve the matter.

“Following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government and the Osun State government over the continued withholding of local government statutory allocations, the congress regrets to inform all affiliate unions that the issues raised remain unresolved,” the statement read.

They said the strike aligns with resolutions reached at an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council on October 28.

The union directed affiliates to communicate the directive in writing to their members and ensure total compliance.

“Any union found deliberately working against or undermining this directive shall face appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the provisions of the congress,” it warned.

The NLC urged workers to show solidarity with local government workers.

“We must emphasise that an injury to one is an injury to all. The continued hardship confronting our comrades in NULGE is a collective concern of the entire labour movement, and our response must reflect our shared commitment to workers’ rights, dignity, welfare and economic security,” it said.