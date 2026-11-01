Next Minimum Wage Must Reflect Inflation, Cost Of Living – Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said inflation, the cost of living, the value of the naira, transportation, housing and workers’ purchasing power must form the basis of negotiations for the next national minimum wage.

Ajaero, who spoke at the weekend in Lagos at the 2026 annual conference of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, insisted that talks should begin well ahead of the April 2027 implementation date.

The conference had the theme, “Workers at the centre of Nigeria’s Political Transition: Defending rights, advancing welfare and building economic justice.”

The labour leader said the new wage must reflect current economic realities, not arbitrary figures that inflation could quickly erode.

“We must examine inflation, the value of the naira and other factors affecting workers’ purchasing power. The new minimum wage should be informed by the cost-of-living index and prevailing inflationary trends,” he said.

He stressed that the costs of accommodation, transport, food and other basic needs must be considered before an acceptable figure is agreed upon.

“If the government agrees that wages should be indexed to inflation, then an increase in inflation should lead to an appropriate adjustment in wages.

“Alternatively, we must examine the prices of essential commodities and services. How much does a bag of garri cost? How much is house rent? How much does transportation cost? These are the factors that must inform the negotiations,” Ajaero said.

The NLC President warned against a situation where workers receive a pay rise only for inflation to wipe out its value within months.

“We cannot simply announce that we want N100,000 or N50,000 without establishing how those figures relate to the actual cost of living. This is important because, over the years, we have repeatedly found ourselves in a situation where workers receive a salary increase, but within a few months, inflation erodes its value and they are already demanding another adjustment. We must avoid that situation,” he said.

Ajaero said although the ₦70,000 transport allowance approved for six months offered some relief, the government needed a more lasting solution to transport costs.

“For somebody earning ₦70,000, receiving another ₦70,000 is certainly meaningful. But what happens after six months?” he asked.

He insisted that workers must not be returned to their previous condition when the intervention ends.

“Nobody should assume that because the six-month period has expired, workers must return to their previous state of poverty. We have left Egypt; we cannot go back to Egypt,” he said.

He added that the new negotiations must build on the gains already recorded.

“You cannot expect workers to return to the old minimum wage position of N70,000 after receiving the additional intervention. We must consolidate the gains already made,” he said.

The NLC also expressed concern over journalists’ poor working conditions, citing low pay, job insecurity, weak pension arrangements, and a lack of social security.

Ajaero urged the Nigeria Union of Journalists to take its role as a trade union more seriously and engage media owners in collective bargaining.

“What is the minimum wage for media workers across the country? What collective bargaining agreements exist between journalists and their employers?” he asked.

He noted that most journalists depend on salaried employment, unlike some professionals who can run private practices.

“Therefore, the NUJ must be actively involved in negotiating better welfare packages for its members,” he said.

Ajaero called for the revival of the proposed journalists’ village and partnerships with mortgage institutions to help media workers own homes through affordable payment plans.

He lamented that poor pay often forced journalists to move from one organisation to another, while low salaries also resulted in meagre pension contributions.

The labour leader called for better salaries, job security, improved pensions and social protection for journalists.