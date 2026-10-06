Trade Unionism Is Not Rumour — NLC Fires Back At Malami Over Kebbi Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi Council, has dismissed claims by African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate Abubakar Malami about workers’ welfare in the state.

Naija News understands that Malami, in an Independence Day message, claimed that Kebbi workers were experiencing hardship because the government failed to pay pensions, implement promotions, or unlawfully deduct workers’ salaries.

Reacting while addressing reporters on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, NLC Chairman Murtala Usman said the Union would not accept allegations that workers were suffering because of the government’s incompetence.

“Trade unionism is not conducted through rumour. It is conducted through evidence, negotiation, collective action where necessary, and institutional engagement,” he said.

The NLC chairman said the union had maintained continuous engagement with the state government since Governor Nasir Idris assumed office in 2023 on issues affecting workers.

He explained that the engagement had been based on collective bargaining, social dialogue, consultation and negotiated settlement of industrial disputes.

According to him, the union had raised several issues with the government, and while some demands had been addressed, others remained under negotiation.

Usman said the state government had approved and implemented a minimum wage of ₦75,000, which, according to him, was above the ₦70,000 federal minimum wage benchmark.

He described the development as a significant response to workers’ demands, while stressing that it did not mean the struggles for improved welfare and purchasing power were over.

“With inflation and the rising cost of living, the NLC will continue to demand further improvements in workers’ purchasing power and conditions of service,” he said.

Usman acknowledged Malami’s proposal to pay workers a minimum wage of ₦110,000 if elected governor in 2027.

He, however, said political promises on workers’ welfare should be assessed based on cost, funding, sustainability, implementation mechanisms and timelines.

“Announcing a higher figure during an election campaign is easy. But the real test is the capacity and willingness to negotiate, fund, implement and sustain such commitments when in government,” he said.

The labour leader said workers deserved policies that could be implemented rather than “merely attractive figures and campaign rhetoric.”

He said the union would continue to demand more from government while acknowledging positive interventions where they had been made.