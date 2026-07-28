INEC Reacts As Hoodlums Attack Osun PVC Centre, Steal BVAS Devices

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the attack on one of its Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection centres in Osun State will not affect preparations for the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Dayo Oketola, gave the assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Suspected hoodlums reportedly invaded the commission’s PVC collection centre at Oyinlola DC School, Ward 2, Okuku, on Sunday, attacking officials and making away with electoral materials.

The stolen items were said to include Permanent Voter Cards and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices.

Oketola said the commission had reported the incident to the police, adding that an investigation was already underway.

“The Osun incident has been reported to the police. As we speak, it is already public knowledge that the police have started an investigation,” he said.

The spokesperson expressed confidence that the police would identify and arrest those responsible for the attack and recover the stolen equipment.

“As a commission, we trust that the police will be diligent in their investigation, track those suspects, get them arrested and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

“We also trust that they’ll be able to recover our devices, including the BVAS that were reportedly carted away,” Oketola added.

He declined to provide further details about the incident, noting that doing so could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Oketola maintained that INEC’s preparations for the governorship poll had not been affected by the attack. He said the commission would continue with all scheduled activities ahead of the election.

“It is a matter already under investigation. I cannot actually comment too much on it.

“But I know that that cannot distract INEC from carrying out the activities preceding the Osun governorship election.

“INEC cannot be distracted. We will conduct a free and fair election in Osun. That incident cannot distract us.

“The election will go on as planned, and we expect it to be free, fair and credible at the end of the day,” he said.

According to him, the commission is conducting a pre-election assessment tour across the state to evaluate its operational readiness and engage relevant stakeholders.

Commission Prepares 664 Backup Devices

Oketola disclosed that INEC had configured 4,427 BVAS devices for the election, including 664 backup machines to address possible technical failures or security-related incidents.

He also said the commission had established 97 Super Registration Area Centres and 105 Registration Area Centres across the local government areas of the state.

The centres, he added, would be activated on the eve of the election to facilitate the movement of personnel and sensitive materials.

“Whatever was carted away will be replaced. Out of the 4,427 BVAS, we have 664 prepared as backups. There is no way whatever happened can disrupt our plans for the election,” he said.

The INEC spokesman said the theft of PVCs would not allow anyone to vote fraudulently because the BVAS technology requires biometric authentication.

“Nobody can use another person’s PVC to vote in an election in Nigeria again. The era of ghost voters is gone. With BVAS, you must tender your PVC and undergo biometric authentication.

“The technology has been tightened in such a manner that nobody can use another person’s identity to vote any longer in Nigeria.

“That has been proven in previous elections, particularly those that were conducted under the leadership of Prof. Amupitan,” Oketola said.

No Voter Will Be Disenfranchised

Oketola assured residents whose PVCs may have been stolen that the commission would take the necessary administrative steps to protect their voting rights.

He said voters whose names were already on the register would not be prevented from participating in the election because of the incident.

“Once a voter’s name is already on the voters’ register, and somehow, your PVC happens to be among those that have been reportedly stolen, I want to believe you can’t be disenfranchised from exercising your right or participating in the election, come August 15.

“Whatever the commission will do to solve that problem will be done. I know the commission will leave no stone unturned to ensure that no registered voter in Osun is disenfranchised on the election day,” he said.

The commission also called on political parties, traditional rulers, religious organisations, community leaders and security agencies to work together to protect electoral facilities and materials.

Oketola said security agencies would provide adequate protection for voters, election officials and materials during the poll.

“While the security agencies will provide adequate security to protect people and election materials, we also need all key stakeholders to be vigilant.

“The people, community leaders and traditional rulers, security agencies, religious organisations, political actors; all of us must work together to ensure that Osun election is not just successful, but conducted in an atmosphere that gives people the confidence to come out and exercise their franchise,” he said.