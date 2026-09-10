Fresh Tension In Plateau As MACBAN Accuses ‘Berom Militias’ Of Killing Herder, 18 Cows

Tension has resurfaced in parts of Plateau State after the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) alleged that a herder was killed and 18 cows lost their lives in an attack in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Naija News reports.

The Plateau State chapter of the association said the incident happened around 1pm on Wednesday in Nyarwai village, Fan District, while herders were tending to their cattle.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, alleged that the attack was carried out by gunmen he described as ‘Berom militias.’

Babayo identified the deceased herder as Yakubu Ishaku.

He also alleged that two other herders were injured during the attack, while several cattle belonging to the herdsmen were reportedly rustled.

The MACBAN chairman condemned the incident, describing it as the latest in a series of attacks and counter-attacks that have continued to worsen tensions between communities in parts of Plateau.

Babayo said the latest incident was ‘one too many,’ adding that the loss of life and livestock had further threatened the peace being sought by residents of the state.

“We call on security agencies to immediately investigate the attack, apprehend those responsible, and ensure they are brought to justice in accordance with the law. The cycle of violence must not continue without accountability,” he said.

MACBAN also called on the Plateau State Government to strengthen the protection of lives and property across the state, regardless of ethnic or religious background.

The association urged members of the Fulani community to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands while investigations continue.

“MACBAN further calls on the Plateau State Government to intensify efforts to protect the lives and property of all law-abiding citizens, irrespective of ethnic or religious background.

“We are committed to peaceful coexistence and call on the Fulani community to remain calm, avoid retaliation, and cooperate with security agencies during investigations,” Babayo added.