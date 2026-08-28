Tragedy As Gunmen Murder APC Chairman, Kidnap Passenger In Kogi

Gunmen have murdered an All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Naija News understands that the deceased, Hon. Ishaq Onu Yunusa, was attacked and murdered along the Itobe–Ochadamu Expressway, around Ojuwo Olijo, in Ofu Local Government Area on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Spokesperson for the Kogi State Command, ASP Afusat Saliu, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Saliu revealed that the incident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the gunmen reportedly emerged from the surrounding bush and started shooting at motorists.

Following the attack, police found a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number GWA 636 CH abandoned along the highway.

The driver, identified as Ishaq Yunusa, was found dead inside the vehicle, while another occupant was reportedly abducted and taken into the bush by the attackers.

The command said it had mobilised personnel, in collaboration with other security agencies, to comb the surrounding forests in a bid to rescue the abducted victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

The remains of the deceased were evacuated to Grimard Hospital, Anyigba, for autopsy, while investigators continued to pursue available leads regarding the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, PSC, mni, has directed sustained security operations along the affected corridor to restore safety and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.