ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike, Shuts Plateau Varsity Over Unresolved Demands

Academic activities have been grounded at Plateau State University, Bokkos, after the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an indefinite strike.

The decision followed a meeting of the union’s Congress on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after the university management failed to satisfactorily resolve issues raised by the lecturers.

In a statement signed and released on Thursday by the ASUU-PLASU Chairperson, Vincent Choji, and Secretary, Lomka Iliya, the union said it had previously given the management a 14-day ultimatum to address its concerns.

The ultimatum, issued on August 11, expired without what the lecturers considered a satisfactory resolution of the issues.

According to the union, the university administration responded to the ultimatum in a letter dated August 18.

However, ASUU said the response did not adequately address the issues contained in its demands.

The lecturers said they were left with no option but to embark on industrial action after attempts to resolve the matter failed.

The union said the strike had received the approval of the National Executive Council of ASUU.

Among the issues raised by the lecturers is the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme for members of staff.

They are also demanding the full implementation of the 2025 agreement reached between the Federal Government and ASUU, as well as the payment of outstanding arrears dating back to January 2026.

Another major concern raised by the union is the condition of staff accommodation.

ASUU is demanding the provision of safe and secure staff quarters for members, alongside the construction of trenches around the university’s perimeter fence to improve security.

The lecturers also accused the management of intimidating union leaders and called for an end to what they described as such acts.

In addition, the union wants the payment of 22 months’ arrears of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage award.

Following the Congress decision, ASUU-PLASU directed all its members to immediately withdraw from academic activities.

The directive will remain in force until further notice, according to the union. The lecturers appealed to members, students and other stakeholders to understand the reason behind the action, stressing that the strike became necessary after the outstanding issues remained unresolved.