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House Of Reps Pass Executive Bill On State Police

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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House of Representatives
House of Representatives

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Executive Bill on the establishment of state police during plenary.

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George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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