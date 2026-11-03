 Skip to content
Politics

‘You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves’ – Rufai Oseni Blasts Ajaero, Osifo Over Labour Crisis

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo
Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo

Key Takeaways

  • Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni criticised NLC president Joe Ajaero and TUC president Festus Osifo over their disagreement on workers’ welfare.
  • TUC rejected the Federal Government’s ₦70,000 transport allowance for public sector workers, approved for six months, saying NLC could not negotiate for its members without participation.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Oseni accused both leaders of failing to defend workers and hold the Federal Government accountable.

Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni has slammed the presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Festus Osifo over their disagreement on workers’ welfare.

Naija News reports that Ajaero and Osifo recently disagreed over the Federal Government’s ₦70,000 transport allowance for public sector workers, approved for six months.

TUC rejected the arrangement, insisting that the NLC could not negotiate on behalf of its members without its participation.

Osifo described the agreement as an aberration, arguing that both labour centres must be involved in negotiations affecting their respective affiliates.

Reacting during an episode of the Arise Television Morning Show on Tuesday, Oseni described both union leaders as unworthy of being called labour leaders, accusing them of abandoning their responsibility to defend Nigerian workers amid worsening economic hardship.

He fumed that labour movement has become politicised and divided, leaving Nigerian workers without adequate representation at a time when their purchasing power and disposable income have continued to decline.

He said, “For Osifo and Ajaero, both of you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself, and that’s why you see that Labour has been dead in this administration.”

Oseni recalled that labour leaders in the past were more united and coordinated in confronting governments over policies affecting workers.

He argued that the current leadership had failed to hold the Federal Government accountable for promises made to workers.

Wages cannot really take you anywhere. A lot has happened as regards disposable income of the people, but labour has just been quiet.

“This government failed on many promises made to labour, and labour has just been quiet about it,” he said.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.