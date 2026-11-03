‘You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves’ – Rufai Oseni Blasts Ajaero, Osifo Over Labour Crisis

Arise Television presenter Rufai Oseni has slammed the presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Festus Osifo over their disagreement on workers’ welfare.

Naija News reports that Ajaero and Osifo recently disagreed over the Federal Government’s ₦70,000 transport allowance for public sector workers, approved for six months.

TUC rejected the arrangement, insisting that the NLC could not negotiate on behalf of its members without its participation.

Osifo described the agreement as an aberration, arguing that both labour centres must be involved in negotiations affecting their respective affiliates.

Reacting during an episode of the Arise Television Morning Show on Tuesday, Oseni described both union leaders as unworthy of being called labour leaders, accusing them of abandoning their responsibility to defend Nigerian workers amid worsening economic hardship.

He fumed that labour movement has become politicised and divided, leaving Nigerian workers without adequate representation at a time when their purchasing power and disposable income have continued to decline.

He said, “For Osifo and Ajaero, both of you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself, and that’s why you see that Labour has been dead in this administration.”

Oseni recalled that labour leaders in the past were more united and coordinated in confronting governments over policies affecting workers.

He argued that the current leadership had failed to hold the Federal Government accountable for promises made to workers.

“Wages cannot really take you anywhere. A lot has happened as regards disposable income of the people, but labour has just been quiet.

“This government failed on many promises made to labour, and labour has just been quiet about it,” he said.