Jesus De Miguel Laid To Rest As Football Family Pays Tribute

Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel was laid to rest on Thursday in Navahermosa, Toledo, his parents’ hometown, following his death from injuries sustained during a second-division match.

Naija News reports that the 30-year-old Tenerife forward died at 07:00 GMT on Tuesday after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during Monday’s league fixture. Medical personnel treated him on the pitch before rushing him to hospital, where he later died. The referee sent Owono off following the incident before abandoning the match.

De Miguel’s Tenerife team-mates carried his coffin ahead of the funeral service at San Miguel Arcangel Church, which attracted several prominent figures in Spanish football.

Those in attendance included Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and former Real Madrid and Spain coach Jose Antonio Camacho.

In a statement released through his agent, Manuel Hernandez, the family thanked supporters and members of the football community for their tributes and expressions of sympathy.

“Thank you for loving him, for remembering him and for being with us,” the statement read.

The family said the affection shown towards De Miguel and the impact he had made on people’s lives would remain with them despite their irreplaceable loss. They also appealed for privacy as they mourned his death.

De Miguel joined Tenerife in the summer of 2025 and has received tributes from across European football. Several matches in European competitions observed a minute’s silence in his memory this week.

Meanwhile, Owono described the incident as the most difficult period of his life, expressing deep sorrow over the forward’s death.

“I feel enormous pain over the loss of Jesus,” the goalkeeper said in a statement released by Andorra on Wednesday. “I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”