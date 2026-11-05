UD Almería To Donate Match Ticket Revenue To Jesús de Miguel’s Family

Spanish club UD Almería have announced plans to donate all proceeds from ticket sales for their home fixture against CD Tenerife to the family of late footballer Jesús de Miguel.

The initiative, introduced by club president Mohammed Al Khereiji, is aimed at providing financial assistance to de Miguel’s family following the Tenerife forward’s death.

In a statement announcing the decision, UD Almería expressed their condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging that no amount of financial support could make up for the loss of a loved one.

According to ESPN, the club said: “We are fully aware that nothing can ever compensate for the loss of a loved one, and that no form of support, whether financial or emotional, can ease the pain caused by a tragedy of this kind.”

The club added that it hoped the donation would offer some relief to the family as they come to terms with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesús Owono has broken his silence over the incident that led to de Miguel’s death, describing the past few days as the hardest of his life.

Owono, who was involved in the incident, released an emotional statement through the club’s social media channels, expressing his grief and extending his condolences to the late forward’s family and loved ones.

He wrote: “These are the hardest days of my life. I struggle to find the words and it is very hard for me to process anything that has happened. I feel enormous pain over the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family, and all the people who loved him.

“I know there will be many issues to address, I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think of anything other than Jesús and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesús”.

Andorra FC also called for sensitivity and respect as those affected continue to deal with the loss.