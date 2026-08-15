Ferran Torres Joins PSG From Barcelona After World Cup Heroics

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Spain international Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract that runs until 2031.

The French champions confirmed the arrival of the 26-year-old forward, who will wear the No.9 shirt, with multiple reports putting the transfer fee at around €45 million to €50 million.

Torres joins PSG after a standout season with Barcelona and a decisive role in Spain’s World Cup triumph. He scored the extra-time winner against Argentina in the final last month to help La Roja secure their second men’s World Cup title.

The forward had already enjoyed a productive campaign at club level. He scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions and helped Barcelona win La Liga.

PSG have moved quickly to add Torres to a squad that has dominated European football in recent seasons. Naija News reports that the club have won the Champions League in each of the past two seasons and added another trophy to their collection on Wednesday when they beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup.

Torres becomes the second major attacking arrival at PSG this summer after Maghnes Akliouche joined from Monaco.

The move also reunites Torres with Luis Enrique, who coached him during his time with Spain. Enrique handed Torres his international debut in 2020 during a Nations League match against Germany.

Torres began his professional career at Valencia, joining the club’s academy at the age of seven after first playing futsal. He became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in La Liga when he faced Eibar in December 2017.

He spent three seasons with Valencia before joining Manchester City in 2020. Torres made 43 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists. He won the Premier League and League Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona signed Torres in January 2022. He went on to score 65 goals in 207 appearances for the Catalan club and collected three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

His international career has also brought major honours. Torres won the European Under-17 Championship in 2017 and the Under-19 title two years later before establishing himself in the senior side.

He helped Spain win the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024 before playing a decisive role in their World Cup triumph this summer.

Torres has earned 65 caps for Spain and scored 25 goals for the national team.

PSG’s move for the forward could also affect their plans for Bradley Barcola. Liverpool reportedly want the France international and could push for his signing if PSG decide to reshape their attacking options.