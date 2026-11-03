Police Investigate Death Of Spanish Footballer Jesús de Miguel After On-Pitch Collision

Spanish police have launched an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second-division match.

Naija News reports that the 30-year-old forward died in hospital at about 8am local time earlier today, November 3, 2026, after suffering a cardiac arrest following the incident during Monday’s fixture.

The collision occurred in stoppage time when Owono rushed out of his penalty area to clear the ball but struck De Miguel in the chest. Medical personnel immediately attended to the striker before taking him to hospital. The referee subsequently abandoned the match and sent off the goalkeeper.

Spain’s National Police confirmed that prosecutors would be involved in the investigation. However, authorities in the Canary Islands described the process as routine, explaining that Spanish law requires a judicial inquiry whenever a death is classified as non-natural.

Tenerife initially reported that De Miguel was in a stable condition despite the seriousness of his injuries. However, his neurological condition later deteriorated before the club confirmed his death.

The striker played an important role in helping Tenerife secure promotion to the Segunda División last season, earning tributes from across the football community.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin described his death as heartbreaking, while UEFA announced that all its matches this week would observe a minute’s silence in his honour. The Royal Spanish Football Federation also postponed Tuesday’s Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina fixtures.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan were among the clubs that expressed condolences to De Miguel’s family, teammates and Tenerife.

La Liga president Javier Tebas also pledged the league’s support, revealing plans to discuss postponing Tenerife’s next fixture and organising a joint tribute to the late striker.

Meanwhile, Spanish footballer Michael Owono has condemned racist abuse, insults and threats directed at him after social media users mistakenly identified him as the goalkeeper involved in the collision.

Michael, who plays for CF Can Vidalet, shares a surname with Jesús Owono but has no connection with the incident.

In a statement on 𝕏, he clarified: “I AM NOT JESÚS OWONO, and I have no connection with what happened.”

He condemned the abuse and called for greater respect and humanity, while CF Can Vidalet also criticised the attacks and expressed support for his player.

FC Andorra and FIFPRO have equally paid tribute to De Miguel, while goalkeeper Jesús Owono has deactivated his Instagram account following the incident.