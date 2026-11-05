Jesus Owono Withdraws From Equatorial Guinea Squad After Tenerife Forward’s Death

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono has withdrawn from the national team squad for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Zimbabwe following the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.

Naija News reports that the 30-year-old striker died on Monday after sustaining a serious injury in a collision with Owono during a Spanish second-division match.

Jesus Owono, 25, described the incident as “the most difficult days of my life” in a statement released by his club, FC Andorra, on Wednesday.

The goalkeeper also admitted that it was “very hard to come to terms with what has happened” as he continues to deal with the emotional impact of the tragedy.

Equatorial Guinea’s football federation (Feguifut) confirmed that Owono had requested to withdraw from the squad selected by head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese for the upcoming fixtures.

Feguifut president Venancio Tomas Micha had earlier expressed the federation’s support for the goalkeeper, pledging “all our human and professional backing” to help him through the difficult period.

Owono has been Equatorial Guinea’s first-choice goalkeeper since November 2020 and represented the country at the last three AFCON tournaments. His withdrawal leaves a significant gap in the National Thunder squad ahead of their two encounters with Zimbabwe.

Equatorial Guinea will host Zimbabwe in Bata on Thursday, 12 November, before travelling to Harare for the return fixture on Monday, 16 November.

Both teams have collected three points from their opening two Group E matches and are level in the standings.

DR Congo currently lead the group with six points, while Sierra Leone occupy the bottom position without a point.

The double-header presents an important opportunity for both Equatorial Guinea and Zimbabwe to improve their qualification prospects, with the National Thunder now preparing for the fixtures without their established number one goalkeeper.