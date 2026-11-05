Super Eagles Face Moses Usor Injury Scare Ahead Of Tanzania AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have suffered an injury scare ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Tanzania after forward Moses Usor was forced off during LASK’s 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League.

Usor left the pitch in the 75th minute of Tuesday’s encounter at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz after reportedly picking up an injury. LASK have yet to provide details about the problem, leaving uncertainty over the forward’s availability for Nigeria’s upcoming fixtures.

The 24-year-old had earlier contributed to LASK’s impressive performance by delivering the corner that Kasper Jørgensen converted to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Jørgensen doubled his tally before Samuel Adeniran completed the 4-0 win, giving LASK their second victory in four Champions League league-phase matches. The Austrian side moved to 15th place with six points, while Slovan Bratislava remain without a point.

Usor’s injury could disrupt Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s plans as he prepares to name his squad for the Tanzania fixtures in the coming days.

Nigeria will host Tanzania in Uyo on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Dar es Salaam for the return encounter on Tuesday, November 17.

The Super Eagles have recorded three points from their opening two qualifying matches and currently sit three points behind Group leaders Guinea-Bissau.

Usor has emerged as one of the new attacking options under Chelle. He made an immediate impression on his international debut, scoring the winning goal as Nigeria defeated Madagascar 1-0 in Uyo on September 25.

The forward also enjoyed an impressive 2025 campaign with LASK, recording 15 goals and five assists in 35 competitive appearances.

LASK’s next fixture is an away meeting with Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday, November 24.