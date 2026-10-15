Rasheedat Ajibade Gives Injury Update After Super Falcons’ Olympic Qualifier

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has assured fans that she is doing well after an incident during Nigeria’s second-leg match against Comoros in the 2028 Olympic qualifiers.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward gave the update earlier today, October 15, through a statement on her 𝕏 account, revealing that she was undergoing scans and medical consultations.

“Scans and medical consultations are ongoing, and more updates will be shared when available. At the moment, I am doing okay, and my spirits are high,” she said.

The 26-year-old also thanked her teammates, family, technical and medical staff, and supporters for their encouragement and support following the incident.

Despite concerns about her condition, Ajibade expressed pride in the Super Falcons’ performance as they began their campaign to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“It is an honour to lead this group of women. I am proud of how our team began its road to the Olympics, and of the unity, discipline, and fight each player brought to the national team,” she stated.

The captain also acknowledged the messages of encouragement and prayers she had received from fans and well-wishers.

“To everyone who reached out with messages, prayers and kind words, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

“To my teammates, family, our technical and medical staff, and our fans: I felt every bit of your love and support.”

Ajibade, who plays a key role for both club and country, said her immediate priority was to recover fully before returning to action.

“For now, my focus is on recovery and returning stronger for club and country,” she added.