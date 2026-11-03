Tanzania To Arrive In Uyo Sunday Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars are expected to arrive in Uyo on Sunday as they begin preparations for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash against Nigeria.

According to The Citizen, the early arrival will give head coach Miguel Gamondi enough time to prepare his squad for the Matchday Three encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Gamondi has named a 24-man squad for the double-header against the Super Eagles, with Tanzanian Premier League champions Yanga FC and Azam FC providing the highest number of players, with five representatives each.

Kagera Sugar and Singida Black Stars have one player apiece in the squad, while the foreign-based contingent includes Novatus Miroshi of Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe, Cyprian Kachewele of Ukrainian club Kryvbas and Bernard Kamongo of Major League Soccer side FC Dallas.

The Taifa Stars are seeking their first victory in the qualifying campaign after failing to win either of their opening two matches.

Tanzania opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau before settling for a 1-1 draw against Madagascar in their second fixture.

Nigeria will host the first leg in Uyo on Friday, November 13, before both sides meet again in Dar es Salaam for the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17.