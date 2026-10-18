Super Falcons Captain Ajibade Undergoes Successful Surgery

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade has undergone successful surgery on a fractured fibula sustained during Nigeria’s 5-0 win over Comoros in their 2028 Olympic qualifier.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward confirmed the operation in an Instagram post on Saturday, thanking supporters for their prayers and encouragement.

“Surgery done. Recovery mode on. Thank you all for the love and prayers. Back soon for His greater glory,” Ajibade wrote.

Ajibade sustained the injury during the second leg of the qualifier at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State. She started the match but collided with a Comoros defender midway through the first half and was stretchered off before Folashade Ijamilusi replaced her.

Despite losing their captain early, Nigeria secured a comfortable win through braces from Uchenna Kanu and Toni Payne, while Christy Ucheibe converted a penalty to complete a 7-0 aggregate win. The result sent the ten-time African champions into the third round of the Olympic qualifiers.

The injury interrupts a productive spell for Ajibade, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract after helping Nigeria win a record-extending tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in 2025.

She has scored four goals across all competitions this season, including strikes in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and PSG’s 3-1 win over Fleury in the Arkema Première Ligue.

Neither PSG nor the Super Falcons has announced an official recovery timeline. Reports in France suggest Ajibade could be sidelined for about two months.