Equatorial Guinea Goalkeeper Jesus Owono Reveals What Helped Them Against Nigeria

Goalkeeper Jesus Owono said his lowly-rated team, Equatorial Guinea had no fear for the star-studded Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Recall that on Sunday, January 14,

Jesus Owono was between the sticks when the Super Eagles came from behind to draw 1-1 in their first game in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Iván Salvador of Equatorial Guinea scored the match opener in the 36th minute with a fantastic effort into the bottom corner from within the box even though the Super Eagles were dominating the game.

Less than three minutes later, the African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, helped Nigeria tie the score.

Nigeria had chances to break the deadlock and win the match in the second half, but the outstanding saves by Jesus Owono kept the Eagles away from grabbing the maximum three points.

The Super Eagles could have scored six goals but Owono’s outstanding saves prevented the Equatorial Guineans from suffering such a humiliation.

Following the match, Owono took pride in his team’s victory and claimed the Man of the Match Award for his exceptional performance.

The 22-year-old Deportivo Alavés goalkeeper said: “We were not scared of Nigeria. The union of a team makes a difference.”

Story continues below advertisement

Equatorial Guinea who now stands a chance of qualifying for the next round, must beat Guinea-Bissau on Thursday to make their chances brighter.