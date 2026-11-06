Military Nab Suspected Terrorist At Kaduna Hospital [Photo]

A suspected terrorist has been arrested at a hospital in Kaduna State after he reportedly went there to treat a gunshot wound sustained during a clash with a rival group.

The suspect, identified as Auta Maikyala, was arrested by troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state, Naija News reports.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North West), Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 6, 2026.

According to the statement, troops of Sector 1 carried out the arrest on November 5 with support from operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The military said Maikyala had gone to the hospital for treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound during an encounter with a rival faction.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is an alleged notorious criminal who has been involved in several attacks on communities, kidnapping and cattle rustling operations,” the statement said.

The suspect is currently in military custody and will face further investigation and prosecution.

In a separate operation in Zamfara State, troops reportedly carried out clearance operations in Aljummu Hausa, Aljummu Fulani and Tunga Magaji villages in Maradun Local Government Area on November 5.

The military said the operation led to the clearance of several terrorist hideouts, adding that it would help restrict the activities of criminal groups and improve security in the affected communities.

The Nigerian Air Force also carried out air strikes on locations suspected to be linked to wanted terrorist kingpin, Dogo Gide, in Babban Doka and Kuyumbana Forest in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The operation followed intelligence reports that suspected terrorists were gathering in the area to plan and coordinate attacks.

The task force said troops were maintaining control of the area after the operation.

It also pledged to continue its offensive against terrorists and other criminal groups across its area of responsibility.

The military urged residents to provide security agencies with useful and timely information about suspected terrorists and their activities.

“Operation FANSAN YAMMA will sustain its operational tempo and aggressive posture to fulfil its mandate of protecting lives and property across the Joint Operations Area,” the statement further noted.