I Apologize For My Bad Behaviour, I Have Never Been To Prison Before – Doris Ogala Kneels In Court

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, has knelt down in court on Friday to apologize for her behaviour during an earlier sitting.

Naija News reports that Ogala is facing charges bordering on alleged cyberstalking, cyberbullying and attempted extortion of Pastor Chris Okafor.

The actress, who had been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre following her arraignment on Wednesday, personally appealed to the judge, saying she regretted her actions and never expected to find herself in prison custody.

She expressed remorse before Justice Akintayo Aluko, promising not to repeat the conduct that disrupted proceedings at the previous sitting.

She said, “I am very sorry, my Lord. I apologise for my bad behaviour. I have never been to prison before and I wasn’t expecting that I would do that.

“I regret my actions and I apologise to my Lord. I tender my apologies wholeheartedly. Sorry, this will never happen again going forward.”

Her apology followed the judge’s expression of displeasure over her unruly behaviour on Wednesday, after she was remanded.

Ogala allegedly shouted and sang in the courtroom, disrupting proceedings and forcing the court to rise.

Justice Aluko said her conduct prevented the court from hearing more than seven other cases scheduled for that day.

The judge said he had considered committing the actress for contempt on the day of the incident but decided against it, despite believing that her conduct warranted punishment.

He said, “She should have been given some form of imprisonment, right, on that day, but I kept my cool and I rose.”

The judge further said the actress could have received at least two months’ imprisonment for obstructing court proceedings.

Expressing his displeasure, Aluko said, “Why do you have to start shouting and start singing in the open court? You conducted yourself in a manner that forced the court to rise. That’s what you did, and it’s already recorded.”

He also faulted the defence counsel for failing to begin his address on the bail application by not acknowledging the incident and explaining the defendant’s conduct to the court.

The judge recalled that he had personally directed an accelerated consideration of the bail application, explaining that he had taken steps to ensure that it was heard within 48 hours.

He expressed disappointment that the Wednesday disruption occurred despite the court’s efforts to give the matter accelerated attention.

Ogala’s counsel, Marshal Abubakar, also apologised to the judge, describing the incident as regrettable and assuring the court that such conduct was not consistent with his client’s character.

He said he had known the defendant for some time and did not expect her to behave in that manner.

Following the apologies, the court proceeded to hear arguments on the bail application.

Moving the application, Abubakar urged the court to admit his client to bail, arguing that the prosecution had effectively acknowledged her entitlement to bail by proposing conditions for her release in its counter-affidavit.

He submitted that the prosecution’s position showed that it was not opposed to the defendant being released but was concerned about the conditions attached to her release.

The defence counsel also cited judicial authorities in support of his argument that bail conditions should be reasonable and should not undermine the right of an accused person to liberty pending trial.

However, the prosecution, led by Tolulope Mokolu, urged the court to impose stringent conditions on the actress, particularly in view of concerns about her activities on social media.

The prosecution argued that Ogala’s continued use of social media could negatively affect witnesses and potentially interfere with the administration of justice.

He maintained that although the defendant enjoyed the constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression, such rights were not absolute and must be exercised within the limits of the law.

After listening to the submissions of both parties, Justice Aluko reserved ruling on the bail application till November 6, 2026.

Ogala was subsequently returned to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where she will remain pending the court’s decision on her bail application.