2027 Governorship Candidate Remanded In Prison

African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2027 election, Doris Ogala, has been reportedly remanded at Ikoyi Prison in Lagos pending the scheduling of her bail hearing.

Recall that Ogala had recently raised concerns over alleged plans to keep her behind bars, expressing fears that such moves could threaten her freedom and affect her political ambition ahead of 2027 gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that reality TV star cum comedian, DeeOne in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday confirmed Doris current ordeal.

According to DeeOne, Doris Ogala will remain in custody until a date is fixed for her bail hearing in the ongoing legal dispute involving Pastor Chris Okafor.

He said, “Doris Ogala has just been remanded in Ikoyi Prison till she can get a date for her bail hearing.

Recall that Doris has been involved in legal battle with Pastor Chris following verbal attacks at the clergyman after his pre-wedding photos emerged online.

Doris claimed they were lovers and that he had promised to marry her, but jilted her for someone else.

Meanwhile, Ogala recently criticized the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, over his comments about the performance of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Suleman had recently spoken positively about Otti’s administration, saying the governor could win a second term without doing much campaigning.

The actress questioned Suleman’s conduct as a pastor and challenged his assessment of developments in Abia State.

Ogala also alleged that Suleman had not visited Abia State despite making public claims about the situation in the state.