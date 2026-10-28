They Want To Stop My Campaign – Doris Ogala Reveals Those Behind Her Prison Remand

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has accused Abia State Governor Alex Otti and other prominent figures of supporting her remand in prison.

Naija News reports that Ogala made the allegations in a series of posts on her Instagram page.

In one of the posts, the actress claimed that Otti was fully behind her remand.

She also mentioned Pastor Johnson Suleman, Pastor Jerry Eze and Pastor Chris Okafor, alleging that the men were responsible for her situation.

In another post, Ogala claimed that the people she mentioned were afraid of secrets she knew about them.

The Abia State African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate further alleged that there was an attempt to stop her campaign.

She wrote: “Alex Oti is fully behind my remand as well. 1 woman, 5 men. Suleman Johnson, Jerry Eze, Chris Okafor, Alex Oti. I big pass una. They are afraid of their secret I know. All of them are responsible. Believe me. They want to stop my campaign as governor of Abia State.

“God will fight this battle. Today is Doris, tomorrow it may be you. Let’s fight against weaponization of law between boyfriend and girlfriend issue. Chris, this is all you can do. Nothing more. Suleman Johnson, Jerry Eze, una know nau. The secret I know is too heavy. That’s why.”