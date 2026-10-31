‘Nobody Gave Funke Akindele Chance To Shine’ – Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Akintola

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has spoken about the struggles of her colleague, Funke Akindele, before she came to the limelight.

Naija News reports that Bimbo, speaking at the Masterclass session hosted by Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, at his new media hub, Euphoria 360, said Funke’s success did not happen overnight.

Bimbo said Funke had been in the movie industry for years, but nobody gave her the chance to shine.

The movie star commended Funke Akindele for her persistence, recalling how she transitioned from the Yoruba genre to English and started acting and producing movies before releasing Jenifa, which made her a household name.

Bimbo Akintola pointed out how many pray to be like Funke without knowing her backstory and struggles.

She said, “She has been in the industry for a long time. She didn’t make it overnight. I remember seeing her on set; she was there for years, struggling. Nobody gave her the chance to shine.

“One thing she had was persistence; she never gave up. She moved to the Yoruba industry, started acting and producing, and before you know it, she did Jenifa, and the whole world knows who she is.

“So many of you now want to be like Funke Akindele; you don’t know her backstory, you don’t know her struggles. You figure it is overnight; no, it isn’t overnight.”