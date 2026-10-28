I Lock Myself In The Room And Cry – Funke Akindele Opens Up On Her Private Struggles

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has opened up on the challenges she faces in private.

Naija News reports that the thespian revealed that she sometimes cries and breaks down despite being known for making people happy through her movies.

The actress shared this during an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo.

The veteran said she sometimes locks herself in her room to cry when things become difficult.

However, after expressing her feelings, she finds the strength to pick herself up and continue with her life.

She also spoke about the pressure of being a public figure, especially when people discuss her marriages and breakups.

Akindele admitted that she sometimes question her decisions and worry about what people would say about her.

She said: “I cry. I lock myself in the room, cry, break down, hit the bed. But I just pick up myself and come back to life. Sometimes I tell myself, ah, you’ve made a mistake again. How are people going to judge you?

“Do you care about that? Why don’t you just brace up, face it, face the challenges, move on in life? I’ve noticed over the years that it’s not all about the work. You need to take care of yourself. You need to love yourself. You need to have time for your family, your loved ones, because as the work would go, the family would be there.”