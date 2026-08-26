VIDEO: Funke Akindele, Ex-husband, JJC Skillz ‘Reunite’ In France

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has reunited with her ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, for a family holiday in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that the ex-couple shared videos of the holiday on their Snapchat.

The videos shared online captured Funke and JJC Skillz spending time together with their twin sons during the trip.

JJC Skillz captioned the video, “Family time.”

In another clip, JJC Skillz asked Funke, “Mama Ibeji, are we playing games?”

She replied, “Yess ooo.”

The former couple were also spotted at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and at a PlayStation section alongside their children.

In other news, popular Nigerian skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, also known as Kamo State, has cleared the air over claims that he is no longer close to actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Kamo said there is no disagreement between them, explaining that they have simply become busier with their different careers, making it harder to appear together as often as before.

Kamo spoke on the matter during an interview with BBC Yoruba on Wednesday after rumours spread that their relationship had broken down because they were no longer being seen together regularly.

He explained that he had admired Funke Akindele long before they met.

According to him, she had always been someone he looked up to in the entertainment industry.