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Why Funke Akindele Failed To Attend My Movie Premiere – Kamo State

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nollywood Actors, Kamo and Funke Akindele
Nollywood Actors, Kamo and Funke Akindele

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State, has defended the absence of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, at the premiere of his debut cinema film, Star Lomo.

Naija News reports that clarification followed reactions on social media over Funke’s absence from Sunday’s premiere in Lagos, with some netizens questioning the state of the relationship between the actress and her protege, Kamo, who have shared a close relationship in recent years.

However, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, Kamo dismissed speculation that Funke Akindele’s absence was linked to a disagreement between them.

According to him, Funke Akindele missed the movie premiere because she was not in the country.

Kamo maintained that they are on good terms, adding that Funke Akindele had spoken with him about the premiere and would support the film.

He wrote, “I woke up to see different opinions online about Iyamii and myself. Please, we’re on good terms.

“She missed my premiere simply because she wasn’t in the country and nothing more to it, so please don’t assume otherwise.”

“We’ve spoken about it, and she’s going to support this film. I’d appreciate it if our personal relationship isn’t speculated on. Let’s keep our focus on the film.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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