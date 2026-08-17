She Doesn’t Tolerate Nonsense – Saka Speaks On Funke Akindele’s Strictness

Veteran Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has defended filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele over claims that she is too strict while working on movie sets.

Naija News reports that Saka, who featured in Akindele’s 2025 movie Behind The Scenes, said her approach to work did not create any problem for him.

In an interview on FeelrightTV, he explained that her firmness was part of what was needed to successfully manage a major film production involving a large budget and many people.

The actor said Akindele treated him well during their time working together and described her as a caring and humble person.

He said: “I have worked with Funke Akindele, and she treated me very well. To those saying she’s strict on set, to be honest, I like it that way. I’m saying this publicly, not to gain anything. You have to be strong to handle a multimillion naira project, and it isn’t easy. She’s humble, caring, and she doesn’t tolerate nonsense.

“It’s not that she has a bad temper. Once you do the right thing, she has no problem with you. When it comes to work, Funke doesn’t joke. But when it’s time to entertain, she’s playful. I don’t have anything against her. If you are lazy, you can’t work with her because she doesn’t like laziness.”