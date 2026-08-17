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She Doesn’t Tolerate Nonsense – Saka Speaks On Funke Akindele’s Strictness

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actor, Afeez Oyetoro, aka Saka, defended filmmaker and actress, Funke Akindele, saying her strictness on movie sets did not trouble him.
  • Saka, who featured in Akindele’s 2025 movie, Behind The Scenes, told FeelrightTV her firmness helps her manage a multimillion naira production.
  • He said Akindele is humble and caring, but she does not tolerate laziness, adding she is playful when it is time to entertain.

Veteran Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has defended filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele over claims that she is too strict while working on movie sets.

Naija News reports that Saka, who featured in Akindele’s 2025 movie Behind The Scenes, said her approach to work did not create any problem for him.

In an interview on FeelrightTV, he explained that her firmness was part of what was needed to successfully manage a major film production involving a large budget and many people.

The actor said Akindele treated him well during their time working together and described her as a caring and humble person.

He said: “I have worked with Funke Akindele, and she treated me very well. To those saying she’s strict on set, to be honest, I like it that way. I’m saying this publicly, not to gain anything. You have to be strong to handle a multimillion naira project, and it isn’t easy. She’s humble, caring, and she doesn’t tolerate nonsense.

“It’s not that she has a bad temper. Once you do the right thing, she has no problem with you. When it comes to work, Funke doesn’t joke. But when it’s time to entertain, she’s playful. I don’t have anything against her. If you are lazy, you can’t work with her because she doesn’t like laziness.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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