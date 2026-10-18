Why I’m Always Afraid When Funke Akindele Calls Me For Job – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has spoken about the intense work ethic of actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele.

Naija News reports that Kosoko made this known during an interview on the African A-List podcast.

The veteran actor explained that working with Akindele can be demanding because she pays close attention to details and is willing to repeat scenes several times until she is satisfied with the outcome.

According to Kosoko, the filmmaker can shoot a particular scene as many as 15 times, a process that requires actors to remain patient and prepared to perform repeatedly.

He described Akindele as an exceptionally hardworking person whose energy is difficult to match, even for a man.

He also mentioned that she is left-handed while discussing some of the things he has observed about her.

He said during the interview: “Funke is very hardworking, even if you are a man you can’t match her energy. She is left-handed. Whenever Funke calls me for a job I am always scared, you can shoot a scene 15 times. And She may come the following day thinking of shooting another scene, but then she will say “We have to shoot those scenes again because of the plates they brought.”