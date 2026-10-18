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I Don’t Want To Die – Jide Kosoko Opens Up On Sickness He’s Battling With

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Nollywood Actor, Jide Kosoko
Nollywood Actor, Jide Kosoko

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko revealed on the Africana List podcast that he has been living with diabetes since 1996.
  • Kosoko defended attending a party, saying he manages his diabetes and continues to care for his health while going about daily activities.
  • Kosoko also said he recently underwent a colonoscopy as part of medical checks to find out whether cancer was developing in his body.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has revealed that he has been living with diabetes since 1996.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known during an appearance on the Africana List podcast.

Kosoko questioned why he should be criticised for attending a party, insisting he did nothing wrong by going out.

According to the veteran actor, his long experience of living with diabetes has taught him to manage his health while continuing with his daily activities.

He said, “Someone is sick, but Jide Kosoko went to a party. Why shouldn’t I go, what’s my offence? I’ve been diabetic since 1996 to date. I’ve been managing it. And I continue to take care of myself because I don’t want to die.”

The actor also disclosed that he recently underwent a colonoscopy, a medical procedure used to examine the inside of the large intestine for abnormalities, including signs of cancer.

Kosoko explained that the examination was part of efforts to check his body for possible cancer development.

The thespian added that the procedure is carried out every five years and involves putting the patient to sleep.

He said, “Recently I heard there’s a new test colonoscopy. They wanted to check everywhere to see if cancer is developing in any part of my body. It’s done every five years. They put you to sleep.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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