Jide Kosoko Explains Why Ogogo Can’t Be Moved From Hospital

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, has appealed to Nigerians and fans of ailing Nollywood star, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, to continue praying for the actor as he receives treatment in hospital.

Naija News reports that Kosoko also explained why the family had been unable to accept numerous offers from individuals seeking to provide medical, spiritual and other forms of assistance to the actor.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Kosoko thanked Ogogo’s colleagues, fans and well-wishers for the concern and support they had shown since news of his illness emerged.

According to the veteran actor, the family had received an overwhelming number of offers from people who believed they could contribute to Ogogo’s recovery.

He said the number of people who had reached out had run into hundreds, making it difficult for the family to respond to every offer or move the actor to different locations for treatment.

Kosoko stated, “We have received offers from more than 300, and even over 500 people, each sincerely believing that they have something that could help him.”

He said the major concern was Ogogo’s current condition and the difficulty of transferring him from the hospital where he was already receiving care.

The actor asked, “The challenge is simply: Where do we take him to? And how do we move him from the hospital while he is receiving care?”

Kosoko specifically appealed to individuals who had offered spiritual, traditional or specialised treatments to understand the family’s position.

He said the refusal or inability to take Ogogo to such locations should not be interpreted as a lack of appreciation or a rejection of their intentions.

He further stated, “Please, do not feel offended or disappointed if we are unable to bring Ogogo to you for spiritual assistance or treatment.”

The actor explained that moving Ogogo from the hospital to several different locations at this stage of his treatment would be extremely difficult, particularly given the number of people offering assistance.

Kosoko added, “Please understand that our inability to bring him to anyone does not mean that we do not appreciate you, nor does it mean that we doubt your intentions or your desire to help.”

The veteran actor said the enormous show of concern from people across the world had been a source of encouragement to Ogogo’s family and colleagues.

He stated, “On the contrary, we are deeply touched by the overwhelming love and concern that people across the world have shown towards him..

Rather than travelling to the actor’s hospital with offers of treatment, Kosoko encouraged well-wishers to continue supporting the family and praying for Ogogo from wherever they were.

He appealed, “Therefore, we encourage you to continue doing whatever you can from your respective locations and comfort zones. Keep praying. Keep supporting us. Keep believing with us.”