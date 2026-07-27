It Was Longer Throat – Jide Kosoko Speaks On Using Late Wife For Rituals

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has reacted to allegations linking him to the death of his late wife, denying any involvement in the incident.

Naija News reports that the actor spoke during an interview with FeelRightNews TV, where he addressed the accusations made against him over the years.

Kosoko rejected the claims that he had anything to do with his wife’s death, describing the allegations as hurtful and without proof.

He questioned why some people would make such serious accusations against him without evidence

The movie star said those spreading the claims should be ready to face the same accusations if they believe such stories, adding that he never harmed his wife or used her for any ritual purpose.

The actor also spoke about his family life, revealing that getting married to another wife was not part of his original plan.

He explained that circumstances influenced his decision, while also acknowledging that his second wife has been supportive and caring.

He said: “I didn’t use my wife for ritual. Those accusing me should use their wives too. I don’t have a hand in my wife’s death. Those accusing me are unfortunate and useless people. I never wanted to marry a second wife. It was longer throat that made me do so, but I must admit, she is a good wife.”

Jide Kosoko was married to Ganiyat Kosoko, Henrietta Kosoko, Karimat (Kareemat) Kosoko and other wives at different periods of his life.

His first wife, Ganiyat, was a businesswoman who worked with the Nigerian Customs Service, and their marriage produced children, including actresses Sola Kosoko and Bidemi Kosoko.

His second wife, Henrietta, was a Nollywood actress and a member of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP); she died in 2016 at the age of 53.

His surviving wife is Karimat (Kareemat) Kosoko, whom he remains married to after the deaths of some of his former wives.