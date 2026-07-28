Give Tinubu More Time To Fix Nigeria – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu more time to address the country’s challenges.

The thespian said it is too early to judge the administration before its policies and reforms have had enough time to produce results.

Speaking during an interview with FeelrightnewsTV, Kosoko compared running a country to constructing a building.

Naija News reports that he said no one can fairly decide whether a building project is successful before it has been completed, adding that the same approach should be applied when assessing a government.

The actor also said President Tinubu, like every other human being, is not perfect and should not be expected to get everything right.

According to him, no leader can completely avoid mistakes while governing a nation.

Kosoko further claimed that many people opposing the current administration were shaping public opinion and influencing what Nigerians, especially young people, think about the government.

He argued that some critics deliberately create narratives that many citizens eventually accept without questioning.

He said: “If you are building a house, you cannot assess such a building and give it a pass mark until the building is completed. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not God. That means he cannot be perfect. Give him more time to fix this country. Let me tell you, what those opposing Tinubu are projecting for you to say is what you will be saying. What they have crafted that they want you to carry in your head is what you will carry.

“They know you, Gen Z. You are easy to manipulate and control. Once they control you, you will all go on overdrive. The so-called activists, we know how they take money from government but come out to influence citizens. But when we talk, they accuse us of taking money to support the government. As if we don’t have a mind of our own, as if we don’t have family members suffering or as if we are enjoying well.”