Funke Akindele Reacts As Jide Kosoko Reveals Why He Fears Working With Her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has reacted after veteran actor Jide Kosoko revealed that he sometimes gets scared whenever she invites him to feature in her movies.

Naija News recalls that Kosoko spoke about the actress’s work ethic during an interview with African A-List, where he praised her energy, dedication and attention to detail on movie sets.

The veteran actor explained that working with Akindele could be demanding because she sometimes insists on shooting a scene up to 15 times to achieve the desired result.

Kosoko also disclosed that the filmmaker could decide to reshoot scenes the following day after noticing details that needed to be corrected, even when the cast and crew had already moved on from those scenes.

He described Akindele as exceptionally hardworking, adding that her energy was difficult to match.

Reacting, Funke Akindele quoted the video of Jide Kosoko speaking about her during the interview on her 𝕏 page, adding laughing emojis; 😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈

In other news, Veteran Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has defended filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele over claims that she is too strict while working on movie sets.

In an interview on FeelrightTV, he explained that her firmness was part of what was needed to successfully manage a major film production involving a large budget and many people.

The actor said Akindele treated him well during their time working together and described her as a caring and humble person.