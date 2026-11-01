Nigerian Military Kill Several High Ranking ISWAP Commanders (Full List)

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have dealt a significant blow to the leadership and operational capability of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The troops, during an engagement in Kukawa, Borno State, on 31st October 2026, neutralised several terrorists, including Abu Hajara, a high-profile member of the group’s Shura Council and Abul Walid, a prominent commander and close associate of Ba Shuwa, the overall Wali of ISWAP and 2 high ranking Arab fighters.

According to a statement on Sunday, 1st November, by Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, the combined troops of Joint Task Force deployed to Kukawa defeated a massive ISWAP terrorist attack on their locations. Troops utilised both ground and air assets from the air component.

Naija News reports that he added that the troops recovered scores of arms, ammunition and communication devices during the encounter.

The military assured of its commitment to continue protecting law-abiding citizens and continue its operations to ensure total annihilation of the terrorists.

“The successful engagement further demonstrates the combat readiness, vigilance and superior firepower of Operation HADIN KAI troops in sustaining pressure on terrorist elements across the theatre.

“The attack on troops location at Kukawa comes barely 3 days after Buni Yadi attack where as at date 55 terrorists were neutralised including key commanders such as Ali Mandara Abba Gajiri (Munzir), Habu Ikkima Nakif Yana Faruk and Commander Gogore.

“The Theatre Command has reaffirmed its committement to continue to protect law abiding citizens and continue its operations to ensure total annihiliation of the terrorists and destruction of their camps within the region,” the statement added.