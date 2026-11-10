Obi’s Visit: Benue Govt Denies Plot To Disrupt NDC Rally

The Benue State Government has rejected claims that it was plotting to disrupt the visit of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the state on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the allegation had been made by the NDC governorship candidate in the state, Prof. Terhemba Shija.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Solomon Iorpev, described the claim as a ploy to stage a disruption and then blame the government.

“It is speculation dressed up as fact, and it is meant to prepare the ground for a familiar script to stage a disruption, blame the government, and harvest sympathy. This is political content creation, not truth-telling,” he said.

The commissioner insisted that Benue welcomes all visitors, including those seeking votes, and that the government had nothing to fear.

He said Governor Hyacinth Alia was concentrating on rebuilding the state, improving security and delivering projects, and would not jeopardise his achievements through disorder.

Iorpev also warned the NDC against using the Yelwata killings for political gain.

He said the tragedy remained a painful memory for the state, and that a condolence visit should not become a publicity campaign.

The government, he said, had put measures in place to ensure visitors’ safety and peaceful interactions.

He called on the NDC to keep its supporters in check and urged residents to go about their normal activities.

“Security agencies will deal firmly with any criminal-minded person who attempts to cause disorder and disrupt the peace, whoever they work for,” Iorpev warned.