Peter Obi Will Run To Cameroon If He Becomes President – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lacks the capacity to handle the country’s challenges.

Speaking at the Abaji Area Council Rainbow Coalition and Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike said Obi would flee to Cameroon if elected President.

Naija News reports that Wike took the opportunity to urge residents to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The minister said Obi would run away from the country’s problems, unlike Tinubu, whom he commended for taking tough decisions.

According to him, Nigeria needs a President who can confront difficult situations rather than abandon the country, adding that the office requires courage and capacity, not political theatrics.

Wike charged leaders in Abaji to back their promises of support for Tinubu with results at the polls.

“Let me repeat what I said yesterday. To the people of Abaji, through their chairman, councillors and leaders, you come from different wards. You have told me you will vote for Tinubu. I have no problem with that. I want to see it,” he said.

He specifically tasked the Abaji Area Council chairman and other leaders with delivering their wards for the President.

The minister said the FCT must outperform Rivers State in votes for Tinubu, vowing to replicate his mobilisation strategy in the territory.

“Nobody is competing with Rivers. I don’t know what you all think. The only people who are going to compete with Rivers are the FCT. Whatever I will do there, I will do it here. So make sure you beat Rivers,” he said.

Wike cautioned residents against repeating what he described as the mistake of 2023, when they allegedly voted for candidates who abandoned them after winning.

“You went and elected somebody you don’t know. Is it not correct? Have you seen the person again? Has he come to address you? Has he asked you what your problems are? Has he moved anything that will affect the interest of the FCT?” he asked.

The minister disclosed that he would meet FCT youths on Wednesday to discuss political mobilisation ahead of the elections.

He assured stakeholders that resources for the campaign were being put in place and expressed confidence in the Rainbow Coalition’s readiness.

Wike also vowed to resolve the electricity problem in Abaji before the elections and directed the council chairman to step up efforts to restore power supply.