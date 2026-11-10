Former LG Chair Says Fubara Remains Leader Of Rivers State Despite Defeat By Wike

Former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo, has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike defeated him and other supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Ihunwo spoke on Tuesday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show program.

However, he stated that Fubara remains the leader of the state.

When asked who is now the “001 of the state,” the former council chairman maintained that Governor Fubara remains the state’s number one leader.

“Fubara is my direct principal, and he remains the 001 being the governor of the state,” he said.

He described Fubara as his direct principal, adding that the governor had urged his supporters to join the Rainbow Coalition championed by Wike.

According to Ihunwo, the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State has come to an end, noting that political leaders in the state are now united and working towards a common purpose.

Meanwhile, Fubara, has urged his supporters to stop referring to him as their political leader, declaring that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, remains the leader following their reconciliation.

Fubara said those who stood by him during the political crisis in the state must recognise that they now belong to the same political family of the Rainbow Coalition led by Wike.

He also declared total support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the victory of all Rainbow Coalition candidates in Rivers State for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the governor made the remarks on Tuesday at the unveiling of candidates of the Rainbow Coalition for the 2027 elections at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

He acknowledged that some of his loyalists still addressed him as their leader during meetings but insisted that such appellations should end following the resolution of his disagreement with Wike, his political godfather.

Addressing his supporters, Fubara said he had returned to the political family and accepted Wike’s leadership, despite being the sitting governor

“Let me say something here so that it will always help us while we move forward. I’m aware there are some issues where some persons who followed me when we had the crisis, when you’re in your meeting, you say, ‘My leader, my leader.’

“We are now in one house. And because we have one house, there is no issue about who is the leader. I might be your oga (governor), but we have a common leader now.

“So please, going forward, this issue of ‘my leader, my leader, my leader’, I want it resolved here and now,” he said.

The Governor also openly declared Wike as his leader and addressed him as such during the gathering.

Referring to Wike as the leader of the Rainbow Coalition, Fubara said, “Your Excellency, my oga. The leader of Rainbow Coalition. Let me borrow the language of the PDP man. He said ‘our G.O.’ You’re the G.O. of Rainbow Coalition.”

Referencing the political disagreement between him and Wike, Fubara said he was grateful to reunite with his political associates and pledged to work toward the victory of Tinubu and the coalition’s candidates in the 2027 elections.

“I’m really happy to be here. Not just being here, but standing in the midst of my family. This is my family because I wouldn’t have been the governor of Rivers State if God Almighty had not passed through my oga and other leaders to make it possible in our dear state,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged Tinubu’s support during the political crisis in Rivers State, and pleged to work for his re-election in 2027.

“So no matter what has happened, I’m very grateful today that one way or the other we are back together for a better course and for the good of our dear state.

“I want to say that I’m here with all my heart, my soul and my body, and I will do everything within my power to ensure that we have victory, not just for Mr President, who has stood for me in my most difficult time, but also to ensure that this power still remains in our own bloc,” Fubara said.

The Governor also declared loyalty to the leadership of the FCT Minister, Wike, in Rivers State.

“That it (power) doesn’t go to any other place apart from where it is still standing, which is under the leadership of His Excellency Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Fubara during the event, presented flags to Rainbow Coalition candidates and expressed confidence that they would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.