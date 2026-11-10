Peter Obi Could Have Waved At Flamingos Like Other Nigerians – NIS DG

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Philip Shaibu, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi could have simply waved at Nigeria’s victorious Flamingos at the Abuja airport instead of seeking a meeting with the players.

Shaibu commented earlier today, November 10, during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, while reacting to the controversy surrounding allegations that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials prevented Peter Obi from meeting the Under-17 women’s team.

Naija News reports that Obi had accused NFF officials of denying him access to the players when they arrived in Abuja on Monday, November 9, following their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

However, Shaibu defended the decision not to arrange a special reception for the presidential candidate, arguing that the support provided to the team before and during the competition was more important than public displays of affection after their win.

He also defended President Bola Tinubu’s support for the team, claiming that the President personally contacted the players before, during and after the tournament to encourage them.

Shaibu said such calls were particularly important when the players faced difficult moments and needed motivation to remain focused on their next matches.

“I consistently tell Nigerians, the President makes personal calls before, during, and after. And those calls are more important than after the victory,” he said.

“Because when the spirit is down, and you get a call from the President telling you, look, forget about the last match, focus on the next match, I think that is more important than after winning coming to do a popularity show of showing affection.”

The former Edo State deputy governor acknowledged that the Flamingos deserved recognition for their achievement but stressed the importance of the preparations and support that contributed to their success.

“These girls deserve to be received; these girls deserve all the accolades that they need. But what is key is the foundation preparatory to that victory,” he added.

Shaibu, who described himself as a former footballer and former deputy governor responsible for sports in Edo State, said his experience dealing with state governors had shown him how difficult it could sometimes be to get political leaders to address players in their dressing rooms.

Asked whether NFF officials were right to prevent Obi from welcoming the team, Shaibu said the former presidential candidate could have waved at the players like other Nigerians at the airport.

“Mr Obi can stand at the airport and wave to them as every other person did,” he said.

He also recalled an encounter with Enyimba players at an airport, explaining that he simply waved at them after learning they were travelling.

According to Shaibu, sports teams sometimes give players instructions to avoid interactions with people while travelling, and such arrangements should be respected.

Obi had earlier said he arrived at the airport around 7 am on Monday to board a flight to Enugu and asked his protocol officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could meet the Flamingos.

He alleged that he was informed that officials had rejected his request and threatened that they could lose their jobs if he approached the team.

However, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, disputed Obi’s account, saying officials who received the team reported that they did not see the presidential candidate around the players or the international terminal where the team arrived.

Dikko said two individuals wearing Obi’s campaign face caps and other campaign clothing approached officials to request a meeting and photographs with the players.

He explained that the request was declined because the team had just returned from a demanding competition and needed adequate consideration.

The NSC chairman also urged Obi to apologise to the players, warning that the controversy should not overshadow their achievement.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday’s final in Morocco to win their first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup title, becoming the first African country to lift the trophy.