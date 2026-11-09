You See The Hypocrisy? – Keyamo Chides Peter Obi Over Eagerness To Identify With Success Of Tinubu’s Govt

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has accused Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of hypocrisy over anxiousness to share in the triumphs of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made this allegation while reacting to Peter Obi’s account of incident involving the Nigeria Under-17 girls’ team at the airport.

Peter Obi had earlier accused officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of preventing him from meeting and congratulating members of the Flamingos after their historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup victory.

In a statement issued on Monday and titled “A New Dimension of Toxic Politics in Nigeria,” the former Anambra State governor explained that he arrived at the Abuja airport around 7 am on Monday to catch a flight to Enugu when he noticed the Nigerian U-17 women’s team, which had just returned from Morocco after winning the competition.

According to him, he instructed his Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to approach the appropriate officials and find out if he could meet the players to congratulate them on their achievement.

However, Obi claimed NFF officials turned down his request, allegedly telling him he should not be allowed to approach the team.

Reacting to the statement, Keyamo questioned why Peter Obi was eager to associate himself with what he described as a success story of Tinubu’s administration, despite frequently criticising the state of the country, or whether his interest was merely for photo opportunities.

He wrote: “Mr Peter Obi @PeterObi, in all your public vituperations, you often say things akin to the fact that ‘Nigeria is finished’. So, why are you now so anxious to associate with a success story of the country or this government? Just for photo ops? You see the hypocrisy?”