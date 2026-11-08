Flamingos Receive $50,000 Reward After Historic U-17 World Cup Triumph

The Flamingos of Nigeria have received a $50,000 cash reward following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The reward was presented to the team on Saturday night by National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsor Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu during a special reception held in their honour.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, Director-General Bukola Olopade and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The players are also expected to receive additional rewards in recognition of their historic achievement.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos clinched the title on Saturday, November 7, after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, becoming the first African nation to win the competition.

Head coach Akeem Busari led the Nigerian side to glory after they recovered from a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland to win their remaining six matches.

Their achievement also made them the first team to lose their opening match and go on to lift the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup trophy.

Speaking after the final, Busari praised his players for their determination and fighting spirit, saying they gave everything to secure the historic win.

“We came together to fight this battle like gladiators. I told the players that if we gave everything, we would smile at the end,” Busari said.