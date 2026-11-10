You’re ‘Boy Boy’ To Fubara – Reuben Abati Mocks Former Rivers LG Chair, Chijioke Ihunwo

Former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has mocked former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo, over his dual loyalty to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Ihunwo appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, where he spoke about his relationship with Wike and Fubara, particularly in the aftermath of the state’s prolonged political crisis.

The former council chairman maintained that despite being a member of the Rainbow Coalition formed by Wike, Governor Fubara remains his direct boss.

However, Abati challenged his position, asking how Ihunwo could claim loyalty to Fubara when the Governor takes directives from Wike.

Abati pointed out that Ihunwo is under two godfathers at once, describing the former council chairman as a ‘boy boy’ to Fubara just as the Governor is to Wike.

He said, “Pardon my manner of speaking, you are a boy boy to Sim Fubara, and Sim Fubara is a boy boy to another oga, who is Nyesom Wike.

“You yourself, who is at the bottom of the ladder, are reporting to a boss, who is also reporting to another boss.

“This means that you are under two godfathers at the same time.”