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You’re ‘Boy Boy’ To Fubara – Reuben Abati Mocks Former Rivers LG Chair, Chijioke Ihunwo

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Reuben Abati and Chijioke Ihunwo
Reuben Abati and Chijioke Ihunwo

Key Takeaways

  • Reuben Abati mocked former Obio/Akpor council chairman Chijioke Ihunwo over his stated loyalty to Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Ihunwo said Fubara remained his direct boss despite his membership of Wike’s Rainbow Coalition.
  • Abati challenged Ihunwo’s position, describing him as a ‘boy boy’ to Fubara and claiming that both men answered to Wike.

Former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has mocked former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo, over his dual loyalty to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Ihunwo appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, where he spoke about his relationship with Wike and Fubara, particularly in the aftermath of the state’s prolonged political crisis.

The former council chairman maintained that despite being a member of the Rainbow Coalition formed by Wike, Governor Fubara remains his direct boss.

However, Abati challenged his position, asking how Ihunwo could claim loyalty to Fubara when the Governor takes directives from Wike.

Abati pointed out that Ihunwo is under two godfathers at once, describing the former council chairman as a ‘boy boy’ to Fubara just as the Governor is to Wike.

He said, “Pardon my manner of speaking, you are a boy boy to Sim Fubara, and Sim Fubara is a boy boy to another oga, who is Nyesom Wike.

“You yourself, who is at the bottom of the ladder, are reporting to a boss, who is also reporting to another boss.

“This means that you are under two godfathers at the same time.” 

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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