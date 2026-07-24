Kano Plans To Launch State-Owned Airline, Employ ‘Local’ Pilots

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced plans by his administration to establish a state-owned commercial airline as part of efforts to create job opportunities for indigenous pilots in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor disclosed this during the 40th Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Kano.

Yusuf said the proposed airline would provide employment opportunities for Kano indigenes who had successfully completed professional pilot training and were looking for opportunities to build careers in the aviation industry.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the airline is expected to commence operations within the next one year.

The governor, who received several awards during the meeting, including a recognition from the Kano State Pilot Association, said his administration would provide the necessary support to ensure the successful take-off of the proposed airline.

The award was presented to the governor in recognition of his support for members of the association who underwent aviation training.

Speaking on the plan, Yusuf said, “By the grace of God, the proposed Kano Airline is expected to commence operations within the next one year.”

He explained that the proposed airline would serve as a platform for engaging Kano indigenes who had completed their professional pilot training but were yet to secure suitable employment opportunities.

The governor said the project was part of his administration’s wider efforts to empower young people and create more employment opportunities for residents of the state.

Yusuf also expressed satisfaction with the performance of Kano-sponsored pilots who underwent professional training in Jordan under a programme initiated by a previous administration.

The governor described the achievements of the trained pilots as encouraging and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the aviation sector in the state.

He said the government would continue to explore ways to ensure that the trained pilots were given opportunities to use their skills and contribute to the economic development of Kano State.

The governor also assured the pilots and other stakeholders in the aviation sector of his administration’s continued support.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Kano State Pilot Association, Naziru Ibrahim, commended Governor Yusuf for his intervention in helping members of the association revalidate their flying licences.

Ibrahim described the governor’s support as a major boost to the careers of the affected pilots, saying the intervention would help them remain active in the aviation industry.

He, however, appealed to the governor to extend further assistance to members of the association by helping them obtain their final certifications.

According to him, securing the required certifications would enable the pilots to operate commercial flights within Nigeria and also pursue opportunities with airlines operating internationally.

The association expressed optimism that the proposed Kano-owned airline would provide more opportunities for trained pilots from the state and help strengthen the aviation sector.