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Kano Governor Swears In Commissioners, Reshuffles Cabinet

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf

Key Takeaways

  • Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sworn in six commissioners, three advisers and 19 Permanent Secretaries, while reshuffling his cabinet.
  • Yusuf moved Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya from Information and Internal Affairs to Youth and Sports Development, and redeployed Hamza Kachaco to Environment.
  • The Ministries of Information and Internal Affairs, as well as Solid Minerals and Mineral Resources, still have no commissioners after the cabinet changes.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sworn in six new commissioners, three advisers and 19 Permanent Secretaries.

Naija News reports that the swearing-in ceremony took place after the Kano State House of Assembly confirmed the six commissioner nominees.

The newly appointed commissioners include Air Commodore Salisu Yusha’u (rtd.), who has been assigned to the Ministry of Internal Security and Special Services; Hon. Ibrahim Namadi Dala, Ministry of Investment; Professor Sani Lawan Manunfashi, Ministry of Higher Education; and Hon. Muktar Ishaq Yakasai, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Others are Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who will oversee the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Hon. Idris Garba Mustapha, who has been appointed Commissioner for Special Duties.

Apart from the new appointments, Governor Yusuf also announced changes in the composition of his cabinet.

As part of the adjustment, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, who previously headed the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs, has been transferred to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Similarly, Hamza Kachaco has been redeployed to the Ministry of Environment as part of the governor’s latest administrative changes.

The Ministries of Information and Internal Affairs, as well as Solid Minerals and Mineral Resources, are yet to have commissioners.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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