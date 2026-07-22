Kano Has Capacity To Run State Police, Says Gov Yusuf

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has declared the state’s readiness to establish a state police force, describing the proposed arrangement as an important step towards improving security and protecting lives and property.

Yusuf stated this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Inter-Agencies Task Force on Drug Abuse and Trafficking at the Ante Chamber of the Government House in Kano.

Naija News reports that the governor’s position was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Yusuf said a state police system, when established, would work alongside the Nigeria Police Force rather than compete with it.

The governor said both the proposed state police and the Nigeria Police Force would have a shared responsibility to protect citizens and maintain law and order.

“The proposed State Police will complement, not compete with, the Nigeria Police Force. Both institutions share the responsibility of protecting lives and property and maintaining law and order,” Yusuf said.

He stressed the need for close cooperation between security agencies, saying improved collaboration would help strengthen intelligence gathering and enable security personnel to respond more quickly to threats.

“These structures must operate as partners to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve rapid response, and build public confidence in law enforcement,” he added.

Yusuf said Kano State had the necessary human resources and institutional structures to operate a state police system.

He, however, noted that the state would need the necessary constitutional and legal framework before the proposed police structure could be established.

“Kano State has the institutional capacity, human resources, and political will to establish and sustain State Police when the necessary constitutional frameworks are in place,” the governor said.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s security system.

“We will support every legitimate initiative that strengthens Nigeria’s security architecture and creates a safer environment for citizens,” he stated.

The governor also said the inauguration of the Inter-Agencies Task Force on Drug Abuse and Trafficking was part of his administration’s efforts to tackle the growing challenges of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the state.

According to him, the task force would promote stronger cooperation among security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the fight against the menace.

“This task force shows our commitment to addressing drug abuse and illicit trafficking through strong collaboration among security agencies and stakeholders,” Yusuf said.

He urged members of the task force to discharge their responsibilities with discipline, professionalism and integrity.

Yusuf said the fight against drug abuse could not be won by one agency alone, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation among security and other relevant institutions.

“The fight against drug abuse requires sustained commitment, professionalism, and effective inter-agency cooperation,” the governor said.