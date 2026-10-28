Kwankwaso Joins TikTok, Sends Message To Nigerians

Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has taken his social media presence to TikTok, asking Nigerians to follow him for updates about his activities and other information.

Kwankwaso announced this in a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday, where he confirmed that he was now on the video-sharing platform.

The former governor said his TikTok page would give followers access to information, the latest updates and content about his daily life.

“I am on TikTok!

“I encourage you all to follow me there for authentic information, the latest updates, and exclusive contents directly related to my daily life,” he said.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Presidential candidate also expressed hope for the country’s future, declaring, “Nigeria will be OK.”

Meanwhile, the 2027 NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that, under his administration, he will send election riggers, certificate forgers, and compromised electoral officials to prison.

Naija News reports that Obi made the pledge on Wednesday while addressing supporters at an NDC town hall meeting in Nasarawa State.

Asked how the party would respond to any attempt to manipulate the 2027 elections, the former Anambra State governor said the NDC was prepared to match those who might try to rig the polls.

“You didn’t ask about what we are going to do if people rig the election next year. Let me assure you, number one, this coming election, we will rig those who rig it,” he said.

He promised that his government would make rigging a thing of the past by building stronger political parties and a more robust electoral process.

“And let me assure you, number two, if I’m elected the President of Nigeria, nobody will rig elections in this country again because the first thing we need to do is to strengthen our parties, strengthen the process,” Obi stated.

The NDC flagbearer also advocated tougher qualification rules for aspirants to public office, insisting that evidence of primary and secondary education must be clear and verifiable.