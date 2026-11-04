‘Don’t Demoralize Our Operatives’ – DSS Replies Atiku, Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that it plans to sponsor protests to destabilise his campaign kickoff in Sokoto State.

The DSS, in a statement on Tuesday by its Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, said the service protects all political parties and the allegations by Atiku are at variance with its operations.

Naija News reports that it, however, added that the DSS Director General has ordered an investigation into the allegation but cautioned Atiku against making statements capable of demoralising its operatives.

“The attention of the DG, Department of State Services (DSS) has been been drawn to allegations by elder statesman and ADC presidential candidate, Alhaji ATIKU ABUBAKAR that, DSS is organizing protests in Sokoto State.

“For the records, DSS Operatives deployed to Sokoto ADC Governorship Candidate; Mannir DANIYA, evacuated him to safety unhurt on 31st October 2026 when attacked in Sokoto. Two (2) DSS operatives were assaulted during the incident and are still being treated in the hospital. The governorship candidate called personally to appreciate the State Director of Sokoto Command and even requested for reinforcement from the DSS.

“Recall also that, on 2nd March 2026, the Service arrested Monday Udeme Steven in Rivers State, for threatening to attack Peter OBI, NDC Presidential Candidate. He was prosecuted by the Service in a Rivers Federal High Court, and sentenced to two (2) years in prison.

“Though these operations to protect all Political Parties is at variance with the elder statesman’s allegation and tend to demoralize our gallant operatives who are risking their lives in the line of duty, the DGDSS has still ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the elder statesman,” the DSS wrote in reaction to an earlier allegation by Atiku on an alleged plot by the DSS to disrupt his Sokoto campaign.

The DSS also said it won’t dissipate unnecessary energy on the allegation by the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, that the service was involved in the attack against him in Ekiti.

Dozie pointed out that the Police had described the incident as an altercation and had opened an investigation into the matter.

The DSS added that it would wait for the outcome of the Police investigation into the matter.

“The Service also use this medium to reference a similar allegation by AAC Presidential Candidate Omoyele SOWORE that, the Service was involved in an attack on him in Ekiti State. In this regard, we thank the Police for swift investigation and a preliminary Report on the cause of the incident; “altercation”, coupled with the arrest of eleven (11) suspects. We await the outcome of Police investigation and will not dissipate energy on the matter.

“The Service will continue to remain accountable under the present DG,” it added.