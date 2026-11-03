Gov Oyebanji Has Ordered RRS To Give Him Our Recovered Devices – Sowore Raises Alarm

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji of seizing his stolen mobile phones and other devices.

Naija News recalls that Sowore and his team were reportedly attacked in Ekiti last week, an incident he described as an assassination attempt.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏 on Tuesday, Sowore stated that the Ekiti government has refused to return the devices which were stolen during the attack against him and his team even after they were traced to the Government House.

“We have been informed that Governor Biodun Oyebanji personally instructed the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Commander, Ogidan, to hand over our recovered devices to him yesterday. Why would the governor take possession of evidence connected to the brutal attack on us?” Sowore queried.

He also slammed the police and the Department of State Service (DSS) for going silent after he released videos exposing the faces of the persons that attacked him on October 30.

“Since we released the chilling videos exposing the faces of members of the armed gang that tried to kill us on October 30, the Ekiti State Governor, Commissioner of Police, and DSS have all suddenly gone silent! No arrests of the key culprit who have been seen in meetings planning for Tinubu’s campaign coming up in Ekiti soon. Not a word from the Governor. Not a word from the Commissioner of Police. Not a word from the DSS,” he wrote.